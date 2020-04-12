Capitol View for April 12, 2020

This week on Capitol View we look to our neighbors to the south of us here in Arkansas, Louisiana has the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita in the country. Louisiana speaker of the house Clay Schexnayder talks about what is so different down there and how the pelican state combating the crisis.

Then we’ve heard from the big city here in Arkansas but how is the pandemic affecting the more rural parts of Arkansas? Van Buren County Judge Dale James gives us a peek into what they are dealing with.

Plus a full wrap up of the biggest headlines of the past week.

Watch in the video above.