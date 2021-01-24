Capitol View Extra – Rep. Steve Womack discusses Inauguration, working with Biden administration

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sometimes 30 minutes just isn’t enough.

In a bonus interview from Capitol View, Rep. Steve Womack (AR-1) stops by to share his thoughts on the inauguration, the first days of the Biden administration and his legislative priorities for northwest Arkansas.

While he wished Pres. Joe Biden well on social media in the hours ahead of the inauguration, Womack has already taken issue with the first executive orders signed by the president, saying the moves “threaten American jobs, energy independence, and security.”

Today, I join America in watching the peaceful transfer of power. This is a hallmark of our democracy, and I believe it is important to be present. I will always pray for the success of our country and hope to find common ground on policies that strengthen our exceptional nation. pic.twitter.com/GhwRuf1JZH — Rep. Steve Womack (@rep_stevewomack) January 20, 2021

President Biden called for unity and finding common ground to address the immediate challenges before us. His first executive orders don’t move us in that direction—instead they threaten American jobs, energy independence, and security. This is not the right way forward. https://t.co/UThn5O1MxF — Rep. Steve Womack (@rep_stevewomack) January 21, 2021

The northwest Arkansas representative is among a number of Arkansas lawmakers critical of many of the Biden administration’s first moves, including Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who joined Capitol View this week to share his own thoughts on Inauguration Day and how the Natural State would work with new federal leadership.

Womack sits on the House appropriations committees for the Defense Department and the Department of Transportation and Housing and Urban Development. He is also on the House budget committee