Capitol View, December 6th: The Coronavirus relief push, and looking ahead to the legislative session

Capitol View
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Representative French Hill joins Jay Bir to talk about the potential for a second COVID-19 relief package.

Also, Congressman Hill discusses the latest news regarding vaccine distribution.

Plus, two former staffers from Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin’s office, State Representative-Elect David Ray and State Senator-Elect Ben Gilmore talk about their goals as they enter state legislature.

Meet the Press host Chuck Todd also joins Jay Bir to talk about the national political headlines.

Watch the full discussions above, and tune in to Capitol View on Sunday mornings at 8:30 a.m.

