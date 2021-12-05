Capitol View, Dec. 5, 2021

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This week on Capitol View, Jay talks with Jan Morgan, who is challenging incumbent U.S. Sen. John Boozman for the Republican nomination. She shares her thoughts on the southern border and what she plans to do in Washington.

Bir also has a conversation with Republican State Sen. Johnathan Dismang and executive director of Arkansas Advocates for Children & Families Rich Huddleston about the proposed tax cuts that are the subject of the upcoming special session.

Jay also looks at the U.S. Supreme Court debate over abortion and former President Bill Clinton’s visit to Little Rock.