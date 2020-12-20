Capitol View, Dec. 20: Previewing the upcoming legislative session, Republican Party chairman recalls 12-year tenure

Capitol View
The regular session is now less than a month away and some early bill filings will surely make this one as exciting as ever.

State Senator-elect Clarke Tucker (D- District 32) and State Representative Nicole Clowney (D- District 86) tells Jay Bir what Democrats will be able to do this coming session.

Outgoing Republican Party Chairman Doyle Webb also joins the show to talk about his 12-year tenure as the head of the state’s GOP.

Plus, see the latest on recommendations made by the task force to advance the state of law enforcement in Arkansas.

