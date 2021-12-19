Capitol View, Dec. 19, 2021

Jay Bir interviews Republican candidate for lieutenant governor Chris Bequette who offers criticism of the state’s elected officials, including Gov. Asa Hutchinson. He also speaks about abolishing the state income tax.

Bir also speaks to State Sen. Joyce Elliott about improving voter participation in the state. Right now, Arkansas ranks dead last in voter participation.

Bir concludes things by interviewing Department of Finance and Administration spokesman Scott Hardin about implementing tax cuts and sports betting in the state.