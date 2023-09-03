LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – President Joe Biden’s administration announced that Medicare will begin directly negotiating pricing for several prescription drugs. This and more on this week’s Capitol View.

Capitol View host Roby Brock was joined by Dr. Joe Thompson with the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement to discuss the recent development with the Biden administration targeting 10 drugs for Medicare price negotiations and Medicaid disenrollment.

Then, Roby sat down with former Capitol View host Jay Bir to share some memories of the show as it celebrates 10 years.

Capitol View airs every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on KARK 4.