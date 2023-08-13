LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas’ new state treasurer was sworn in last Monday. This and more are the focus of this week’s Capitol View.

Capitol View host Roby Brock was joined by Arkansas Treasurer of State Larry Walther to discuss his recent appointment to the interim position and what he sees happening with the state’s finances.

Walther was appointed after the sudden passing of Treasurer Mark Lowery on July 26.

Then, Brock met with City Year Little Rock Executive Director Jennifer Cobb to talk about City Year’s mission, how they support students and their expansion beyond Little Rock.

More information about City Year Little Rock can be found at CityYear.org/Little-Rock/.

Capitol View airs on Sunday mornings at 8:30 on KARK 4.