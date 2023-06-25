LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Last week a federal judge struck down an Arkansas ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth. This and more are the focus of this week’s Capitol View.

Capitol View host Roby Brock sat down with John DiPippa, Distinguished Professor of Law and Dean Emeritus at the Bowen School of Law at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock to get his take on a major federal lawsuit involving transgender care and the state lawsuit on the LEARNS Act.

Then, Brock was joined by Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Rhonda Wood to talk about her candidacy for the Chief Justice position, state legal happenings and the recent passing of fellow justice Robin Wynne.

Capitol View airs on KARK 4 at 8:30 on Sunday mornings.