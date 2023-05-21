LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Medicaid and the 10-year anniversary of Capitol View are the big topics of this week’s Capitol View.

Capitol View host Roby Brock sat down with Arkansas DHS Secretary Kristi Putnam and State Medicaid Director Janet Mann to talk about the state’s Medicaid program and the disenrollment process.

Then, Brock kicked off the 10-year anniversary celebration of Capitol View by meeting with former show host Drew Petrimoulx to talk about his time on the show and some of his favorite moments.

Capitol View airs on KARK 4 at 8:30 a.m. on Sundays.