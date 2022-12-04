LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Multiple State Representatives sit down to talk about GOP majority in Arkansas and the upcoming General Session in January on this week’s Capitol View.

Capitol View host Roby Brock breaks down the biggest happenings at the State Capitol after Governor-elect Sanders announced her staff lineup.

Then, Brock is joined by State Rep. Austin McCollum, the outgoing house majority leader in the Arkansas House of Representatives. He talks with Brock about growing the GOP to a huge majority in the house during the general election.

Followed by that interview, Brock then sat down with House Representative and House Education Chairman Bruce Cozart to discuss the big things being pushed for in the legislative session in regard to education funding.

Capitol View airs Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on KARK 4.