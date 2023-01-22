LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The latest happenings of the state legislature and the bills being filed are the focus of this week’s Capitol View.

Capitol View host Roby Brock broke down the latest happenings in the Arkansas legislature and some more of Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ cabinet picks.

Brock was joined by Attorney General Tim Griffin to discuss work being done on criminal justice reform in Arkansas with potential upcoming legislation. Griffin discussed his concerns with sentencing and time served by those convicted in the state and funding in certain parts of the system.

Then, Brock met with Rep. Jamie Scott and Rep. Aaron Pilkington of the Arkansas Future Caucus, a part of the Millennial Action Project. MAP seeks to connect young leaders on either side of the political aisle. They both speak on what they hope to achieve and what they want to see from the legislative session, despite their political differences.

