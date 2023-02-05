LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A month into the legislative session and there has been little activity in the legislature. Potential education legislation is the focus of this week’s Capitol View.

Capitol View host Roby Brock first met with St. Rep. Brian Evans, chairman of the House Education Committee. Evans discussed the work being done to implement potential legislation apart of Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ LEARNS plan.

Then, Brock was joined by former Democratic governor candidate Chris Jones and his brother, former Republican Attorney General candidate Leon Jones to discuss the happenings of the legislature and their opinions of the legislation that has been filed in the past month.

