LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The eighth week in the state legislature is finished and Arkansas LEARNS has passed through the House. The highlights of the last week are the focus of this week’s Capitol View.

Capitol View host Roby Brock first met with St. Rep. Fred Allen and St. Sen. Jane English to discuss the week of debate and discussion on the Arkansas LEARNS act while it heads back to the Senate to approve an amendment.

Then Brock met with Mike Mills, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. Mills discussed the state of tourism as well as the 100-year anniversary of state parks in the Natural State.

