LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and state lawmakers revealed the legislation for the Arkansas LEARNS education reform bill. The recently filed 144-page legislation is the focus of this week’s Capitol View.

Capitol View host Roby Brock was joined by St. Sen. Linda Chesterfield, who sits on the Senate Education Committee and St. Rep. Keith Brooks, vice chair of the House Education Committee, to discuss the legislation and some of its highlights.

Then, Brock met with Raymond Long, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas to discuss the upcoming Hoops for Kid’s Sake charity basketball game in Little Rock. Proceeds from the event will benefit BBBS Advocacy Centers of Arkansas.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a non-profit dedicated to creating one-on-one mentoring relationships with youths in need.

Capitol View airs on KARK 4 at 8:30 a.m. on Sundays.