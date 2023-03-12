LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As the ninth week in the legislature comes to a close, Arkansas LEARNS finally becomes law. The last week in state lawmaking is the focus of this week’s Capitol View.

Capitol View host Roby Brock was joined by KARK 4 News reporters Andrew Epperson and Samantha Boyd to talk about what it’s been like to cover all the events and bills of the legislative session so far as well as what they expect to see lawmakers take on next.

Brock then met with Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Jacob Oliva to discuss the recent signing of Arkansas LEARNS, as well as the process leading up to the bill becoming law and what comes next.

Capitol View airs on Sundays at 8:30 a.m. on KARK 4.