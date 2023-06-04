LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas LEARNS Act litigation and the state’s maternal mortality rate are the focus of this week’s Capitol View.

Capitol View host Roby Brock met with Rep. Brian Evans (R-Cabot) to discuss the Arkansas LEARNS Act litigation. On Friday, the Arkansas Supreme Court denied the state’s request to lift the stay on the act.

Then, Brock met with Crystal Bridges Museum Chair Olivia Walton and UAMS Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology Chair Dr. Nirvana Manning to discuss Arkansas’s high maternal mortality rate and what’s being done to tackle the issue.

