LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On Capitol View this week, candidate filing closed earlier in the week with elections gearing up and much more.

Host Roby Brock sat down with Democrat Party of Arkansas chair Grant Tennille and Republican Party of Arkansas chair Joseph Wood to talk more about what we are seeing from the filing period.

Brock also sat down with Rodney Govens, who is a Democrat candidate for the First District U.S. Congress seat who talked about his upcoming campaign, his military record and his advocacy toward the foster care system in Arkansas.

Capitol View airs on Sundays at 8:30 a.m.