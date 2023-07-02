LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin spoke on a group his office formed to review the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act. This and more are covered on this week’s Capitol View.

Griffin sat down with Capitol View host Roby Brock to talk about the group he formed to review the state’s freedom of information laws. He also shared thoughts on the recent ruling by the Supreme Court of the United States on affirmative action in college admissions.

Then, Brock was joined by Arkansas Department of Human Services Secretary Kristi Putnam and State Medicaid Director Janet Mann to discuss ADHS Medicaid redetermination efforts.

Capitol View airs on KARK 4 at 8:30 a.m. on Sundays.