Capitol View April 19, 2020

This week on Capitol View we get some insider info on what COVID-19 is like to deal with straight from one of the lawmakers in Arkansas who got it, Les Warren from Garland County joins to talk about his experience.

Also on Capitol View, Arkansas just had one of the quickest fiscal sessions imaginable, a lot of money got doled out and a lot of cuts had to be made. Speaker of the House Matthew Shepard jumps in to recap the session.

Plus the latest headlines in the political world.

Watch in the video above.