Capitol View, April 18: Republican Leon Jones Jr. talks about his run for AR Attorney General

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Jay Bir speaks with Republican Attorney General candidate Leon Jones, Jr. about his platform and what he would like to do as the Attorney General of Arkansas.

This week in the Regular Session legislators take on the federal government with several bills addressing the Second Amendment, Governor Hutchinson signs teacher salary increases into law, and a bill to mandate the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery withhold more for scholarships.

On Capitol Hill some lawmakers push back against the push back over Georgia’s new voting laws and a bill introduced that would increase the number of Supreme Court Justices.