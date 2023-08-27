LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Last week saw a string of big political headlines, from the first GOP debate to former President Donald Trump’s mugshot out of Fulton County. This and more on this week’s Capitol View.

Capitol View host Roby Brock sat down with GOP strategist Bill Vickery of the Capitol Advisors Group to talk about the first GOP debate, the state of the Republican party and Trump’s recent indictment in Georgia.

Then, Brock met with Sen. Dismang (D-Little Rock) and Sen. Clark Tucker (R-Beebe) to explain Arkansas film tax incentives and recent confusion on an update to the legislation.

Capitol View airs on Sunday mornings at 8:30 on KARK 4.