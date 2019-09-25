Locals worry about wildlife amid border wall construction

by: Nexstar and Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

LUKEVILLE, Arizona (Nexstar) — For acres in the Organ Pipe Cactus National Park there’s nothing, but cacti.

But as you drive closer to the Lukeville Port of Entry, the road signs turn into caution signs — warning visitors of “smuggling and illegal immigration.”

And then right before you can see the border, you can hear it.

Construction for the border wall.

But the construction doesn’t bother the few locals who live in the area.

Hector Molina says he frequently crosses the Lukeville Port of Entry because it’s easy — there’s not a lot of people who live nearby.

“Most of the people’s concern about the wall is nature,” says Molina.

He says the wall doesn’t really bother him, but it does bother the wildlife.

“If you put a wall, animals won’t be able to go across.”

