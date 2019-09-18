Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Capitol View
Politics
KARK 4 Today
Arkansas Today
Traffic
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Business
Entertainment
Victory Over Violence
Weird News
Newsfeed Now
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Digital Original: National Preparedness Month, see if you’re properly prepared
Sports, tutoring, snacks and friendship is at Boys and Girls Club, contributions needed
KARK 4 News at 10, September 18
Shelter needs dogs adopted after being over the limit, may euthanize
Weather
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
Golf
NFL
MLB
The Big Game
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Automotive Pros
AR Careers
Contests
Community
Clear the Shelters
Recipes
Showcase
Missing Persons
Most Wanted
Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon: 10 Books. 10 Weeks.
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
Summer Road Tour
Daily Pledge
AR Scholarship Lottery
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
What is on NBC
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Border Report Tour
EXPLAINED: What is the border wall?
The barriers that make up the border wall
The process of legally crossing the US-Mexico border
Border wall plans could divide South Texas retirement community
450 miles of border wall by next year? In Arizona, it starts
More Border Report Tour Headlines
Money allocated for military projects to pay for segments of border wall
County leaders, residents in South Texas feel powerless against border wall
District judge in El Paso hears new challenge to border-wall emergency declaration
Video shows possible border-wall surveyors on private property
Film captures highline across Southwest border draw U.S., Mexico closer
Chicano activist harkens back to La Grulla before wall plans, Border Patrol ‘invaded’
Unincorporated areas of Starr County could be first to see border wall construction in South Texas
Desolate wildlife refuge slated for border wall in South Texas
Reclaiming the river: Rio Grande ‘sustains lifeblood’ of border region, wall opponents say
Lawmakers vow to preserve historic tribal cemetery in path of border wall plans