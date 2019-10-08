Book Buzz: The Very Hungry Caterpillar

In this week’s Book Buzz, Susanne highlights “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” for her book of the week. The book is written and illustrated by Eric Carle.

A classic favorite, the story follows the life cycle of a caterpillar from the moment it emerges from an egg, to coming out of its cocoon as a beautiful butterfly. During his journey, the caterpillar comes across all sorts of delicious food to eat.

This is a unique picture book that really captivates children because the pages are unique and keeps you turning the page to see what’s going to happen next.

