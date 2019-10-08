Book Buzz: The Very Hungry Caterpillar

1  of  2
In this week’s Book Buzz, Susanne highlights “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” for her book of the week. The book is written and illustrated by Eric Carle.

A classic favorite, the story follows the life cycle of a caterpillar from the moment it emerges from an egg, to coming out of its cocoon as a beautiful butterfly. During his journey, the caterpillar comes across all sorts of delicious food to eat.

This is a unique picture book that really captivates children because the pages are unique and keeps you turning the page to see what’s going to happen next.

Let Susanne know what you think and send her an email at sbrunner@kark.com

