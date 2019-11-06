Book Buzz: Let’s Go for a Drive!

In this week’s Book Buzz, a Russellville teacher recommended Let’s Go for a Drive by Mo Willems.

This is one of many books showing the friendship between Elephant and Piggie. Mo Willems creates a hysterical story about Elephant and Piggie preparing for a road trip. For many of you who’ve been on one, you know all the basic essentials needed before you hit the road. So how did the road trip turn out?

There’s a twist in the end, so you’ll have to check this one out and let Susanne know what you think about it!