Week 4: More than 2,300 students take pledge to read 10 books in 10 weeks

Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon visited four schools with the Pulaski County Special School District where about 600 kindergarten to second grade students took the pledge to read 10 books in 10 weeks.

Susanne and Busker asked kids why reading is so important, and they had plenty of wonderful reasons why! Some kids shared what books they’re planning to read during the 10 week reading adventure. Susanne encouraged children to read books they haven’t read yet and to share their book recommendations with classmates and friends.

Each visit is also an opportunity for story time, one of Susanne’s favorite things to do in class when she was a child. A new Author, Susanne read Busker the Tusker to kids, in hopes of getting youngsters excited about picking up other books to read at home and the library. She likes to connect with students about her own reading experiences as a child.

“I ask students if they’ve ever read a book they didn’t like and felt discouraged to read another book. Surprisingly many of them raised their hand, but I told them, you know what that’s happened to me before, but don’t let that stop you from reading because there are so many wonderful stories out there. It’s all about find the right book and what interests you and that will hook you in. That’s what ultimately did it for me,” says Brunner.

This marks the end of week 4 in Brunner’s Book-A-Thon tour across Central Arkansas. It’s never to late to sign up for the challenge to read 10 books in 10 weeks. The goal is to keep kids reading consistently and have them find new books to dive into. If you’d like Susanne to visit your school, you can contact her at sbrunner@kark.com