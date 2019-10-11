Week 4: More than 2,300 students take pledge to read 10 books in 10 weeks

Book-A-Thon

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More Book-A-Thon

Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon visited four schools with the Pulaski County Special School District where about 600 kindergarten to second grade students took the pledge to read 10 books in 10 weeks.

Susanne and Busker asked kids why reading is so important, and they had plenty of wonderful reasons why! Some kids shared what books they’re planning to read during the 10 week reading adventure. Susanne encouraged children to read books they haven’t read yet and to share their book recommendations with classmates and friends.

Each visit is also an opportunity for story time, one of Susanne’s favorite things to do in class when she was a child. A new Author, Susanne read Busker the Tusker to kids, in hopes of getting youngsters excited about picking up other books to read at home and the library. She likes to connect with students about her own reading experiences as a child.

“I ask students if they’ve ever read a book they didn’t like and felt discouraged to read another book. Surprisingly many of them raised their hand, but I told them, you know what that’s happened to me before, but don’t let that stop you from reading because there are so many wonderful stories out there. It’s all about find the right book and what interests you and that will hook you in. That’s what ultimately did it for me,” says Brunner.

This marks the end of week 4 in Brunner’s Book-A-Thon tour across Central Arkansas. It’s never to late to sign up for the challenge to read 10 books in 10 weeks. The goal is to keep kids reading consistently and have them find new books to dive into. If you’d like Susanne to visit your school, you can contact her at sbrunner@kark.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Susanne’s Mission

Susanne Brunner is the Morning Anchor on KARK 4 TODAY and also shares weekly education reports. Some have highlighted positive stories about the importance of reading at an early age and ensuring more children have a book of their own. Susanne’s goal is to write stories that teach kids valuable life lessons. She also hopes her published book “Busker the Tusker” helps build a special bond between children and their parents. Growing up, Susanne’s mom told her a special bedtime story that she remembers and holds dear to this day. That memory encouraged Susanne to create a tale of her own to tell, which is how “Busker the Tusker” came to life. Click here to learn more about the book 

 Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon: 10 Books. 10 Weeks., is a reading initiative she launched in September 2019 to encourage more children to pick up a book to read. Susanne and Busker are visiting schools across Arkansas to read his story and to inspire kids to take the pledge to read 10 books in 10 weeks. You can download and print the pledge on this site. Once kids finish their reading adventure, Susanne and Busker will give them a certificate of completion. Her goal is to reach as many kids as possible, teach them the importance of reading, and help make a difference in Arkansas’ reading deficit. What are you waiting for? Join Susanne’s reading adventure!

Trending Stories

Arkansas’ Reading Deficit

  • Only 31% of Arkansas’ 4th-grade students are proficient in reading (National Assessment of Educational Progress, 2015).
  • Arkansas ranks in the lower third in reading scores in comparison to other states (National Assessment of Educational Progress, 2015).
  • One-third of Arkansas schools report average literacy scores lower than 25 percent (Department of Education in Arkansas, 2015).
  • Only 39% of Arkansas’ graduating seniors met reading readiness benchmarks on the ACT (2015).