Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon signs up 4,200 students to take the pledge to read 10 books in 10 weeks
Before Thanksgiving break, Susanne Brunner wrapped up her 10 week reading tour promoting her literacy initiative “Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon: 10 Books. 10 Weeks.”
Susanne and the main character of her children’s book “Busker the Tusker” visited 32 elementary schools across Central Arkansas, reaching Kindergarten, First and Second grade students. Susanne stressed the importance of reading and challenging kids to take the pledge to read 10 books in 10 weeks. In total, 4,267 kids have signed up to do it.
Students in Perry County, Russellville and Cabot have completed the challenge and many received their certificate of completion. It’s never too late to sign up for the challenge. You can download and print it on the Book-A-Thon section on kark.com