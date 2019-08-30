September is National Literacy Month

September marks National Literacy Month.

Literacy organizations across the country are on board to feature resources on the importance of reading.

For instance, Digitalliteracy.gov is sharing information on how digital literacy and using the Internet intersects with the educational environment.

According to the 2003 National Assessment of Adult Literacy (NAAL), 90 million Americans read at basic and below basic levels.

Additionally, research by the Pew Internet & American Life Project shows that teens use the Internet as an essential study aid outside the classroom and 78% say they believe the Internet helps them with schoolwork.

Check out some of the resources below to learn more:

How will e-readers change the book as we know it?

Emerging Technologies in Adult Literacy Education

National Assessment of Adult Literacy Key Findings

Connecting the Digital Dots: Literacy in the 21st Century

Tutorials on Reading