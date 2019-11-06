Russellville students first to complete Book-A-Thon challenge

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark.– Some of the first students taking part in “Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon: 10 Books. 10 Weeks.” have completed the challenge.

These K-2nd grade students read one book a week for 10 weeks and received a certificate from Susanne and Busker the Tusker for a job well done.

The goal is for students to find new books to read and get into the habit of reading on a weekly basis. Susanne has also encouraged students to share the books they read and like with their friends and classmates.

It’s not too late to sign up for the 10 books in 10 weeks challenge! Your child can join in at any time. You can find and download the link to the reading adventure on the book-a-thon page of kark.com