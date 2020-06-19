Reading lists for all age groups
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Are you having a difficult time figuring out what book your child should read next? Don’t know which one is age appropriate? How about a book recommendation for teens or adults? We’ve made it easy for you. Thanks to the Central Arkansas Library System, CALS, it’s provided several lists of recommended books based on age groups.
Toddler: https://cals.beanstack.org/lists/5848
Pre-schoolers: https://cals.beanstack.org/lists/5846
Pre-K to 2nd Grade: https://cals.beanstack.org/lists/5844
3rd and 5th Grade: https://cals.beanstack.org/lists/5847
Teens: https://cals.beanstack.org/lists/5843
Adults: https://cals.beanstack.org/lists/5842