LITTLE ROCK, Ark.– Many students will be picking up at a book to read for National Read Across America Day today. The day is celebrated each year on March 2, which is Dr. Seuss’ birthday. The Read Across America initiative was created by the National Education Association to encourage children to read. Many Arkansas school districts are holding zoom events to celebrate reading.

Here are some ways you can take part in Read Across America Day!

Read a book you’ve been meaning to read.

Join a library.

Have your child pick a book and read it to them, or have them read it to you!

Recommend a book to others.

Get involved in Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon and take the pledge to read 10 books in 10 weeks.

For more information on how you can get involved, click here: https://www.kark.com/susanne-brunners-book-a-thon/