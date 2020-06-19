CALS Summer Reading Club
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Central Arkansas Library System, CALS, is encouraging children to join its Summer Reading Club.
It’s simple to sign up for the reading challenge. The goal is for their members to read 10,000 books by the end of July.
The program offers other library activities that gives kids the chance to earn badges and win weekly prizes.
The club’s events will take place on Facebook, YouTube, Zoom, and other digital platforms. Some events will be live and others will be recorded.
Sign up here: https://cals.org/summer-reading-club/