CALS Summer Reading Club

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Central Arkansas Library System, CALS, is encouraging children to join its Summer Reading Club.

It’s simple to sign up for the reading challenge. The goal is for their members to read 10,000 books by the end of July.

The program offers other library activities that gives kids the chance to earn badges and win weekly prizes.

The club’s events will take place on Facebook, YouTube, Zoom, and other digital platforms. Some events will be live and others will be recorded.

Sign up here: https://cals.org/summer-reading-club/

Arkansas’ Reading Deficit

  • Only 31% of Arkansas’ 4th-grade students are proficient in reading (National Assessment of Educational Progress, 2015).
  • Arkansas ranks in the lower third in reading scores in comparison to other states (National Assessment of Educational Progress, 2015).
  • One-third of Arkansas schools report average literacy scores lower than 25 percent (Department of Education in Arkansas, 2015).
  • Only 39% of Arkansas’ graduating seniors met reading readiness benchmarks on the ACT (2015).

