Book Buzz: Ada Twist, Scientist

In this week’s Book Buzz, Susanne Brunner is highlighting “Ada Twist, Scientist” by Andrea Beaty and illustrated by David Roberts.

The story follows a girl who is very curious and creative. Ada likes to experiment and build different things. It make take her several times, but the lesson is to keep going until you get it right.Her determination and passion eventually leads to some amazing creations.

The book also promotes STEM: Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, which is a focus in our schools right now.

A recommendation from Central Elementary’s media specialist in Cabot, Susanne hopes you enjoy this week’s read! Send her an email at sbrunner@kark.com for book recommendations you think she should share with others.