96.5 The Box Partners with AR Kids Read for Little Free Libraries Project for National Literacy Month

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.,– In honor of National Literacy Month, 96.5 The Box and AR Kids Read partnered to stock local Little Free Libraries with books for the Little Rock and North Little Rock communities:
Pushing the message of “Old VERZUZ New” because you’re never too old to read a new book, AR Kids Read and 96.5 The Box encourages the local community to stop by a Little Free Library to grab a book for free.

  • Philander Smith College: 900 W Daisy L. Gatson Bates Dr, Little Rock
  • Boone Park Elementary School: 13th and Crutcher, North Little Rock
  • Amboy Elementary School: 101 Auburn Drive, North Little Rock (library located behind theschool off 58th Street)

“As we celebrate National Literacy Month, it is exciting to partner with KHTE 96.5 The Box to stock free books in Little Free Libraries for our community to enjoy. The more we can promote access to books the better the opportunity for our communities to spend more time engaged in reading.”

“September marks our two-year anniversary as Arkansas’s #1 for Hip Hop, and the Little Free
Libraries restock in partnership with AR Kids Read was a fun way to celebrate and provide
additional impact and added value to our listeners in central Arkansas,” says Operations
Manager Jamal Quarles.

The free books are brand new or gently used and available for pick up on a first-come, first-served basis. Remember to enjoy the adventure safely, and wear a face mask when you pick up your book.
AR Kids Read was founded in 2012 with a mission to improve the future of Arkansas’s children
and families by advancing literacy education through community engagement and tutoring so that all children can read proficiently by the end of third grade. This volunteer-based literacy intervention provides students reading below grade level with trained tutors who meet one-on-one with two students once a week for 30 minutes each. Tutors provide students with opportunities to read by using tutoring methods based on the five pillars of literacy.

Arkansas’ Reading Deficit

  • Only 31% of Arkansas’ 4th-grade students are proficient in reading (National Assessment of Educational Progress, 2015).
  • Arkansas ranks in the lower third in reading scores in comparison to other states (National Assessment of Educational Progress, 2015).
  • One-third of Arkansas schools report average literacy scores lower than 25 percent (Department of Education in Arkansas, 2015).
  • Only 39% of Arkansas’ graduating seniors met reading readiness benchmarks on the ACT (2015).

