Southern-Style Potato Salad

Featured on Episode 11 (September 25, 2021)
INGREDIENTS:
5 – 6 Russet Potatoes peeled and cut into thirds
1 Yellow Onion, diced
5 – 6 Hard Boiled Eggs, peeled
2 – 3 Celery Stalks, diced
1 – 2 cups Mayo of your choice
1 tsp – 3 tbsp Yellow Mustard
1 cup Sweet Relish
1 tsp Smoked Paprika for garnish
1 tbsp Creole Kick
Bacon Sea Salt and Pepper to taste
DIRECTIONS:
- Peel and cut your potatoes and place in water so they do not turn brown.
- Cook your potatoes in a pot of salted water. Once cooked strain potatoes.
- In a bowl, add in mayo, half of the creole kick, mustard, half relish, salt and pepper and mix. Taste and add more if needed.
- In a large bowl, add in potatoes and dressing. Then add onions and celery.
- Cut boiled eggs and add to bowl and mix everything together. Enjoy