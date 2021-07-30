Southern Fried Catfish

Featured in Episode 3 (July 31, 2021) cooking segment

Ingredients:

5 Catfish Fillets

2 cups Corn Meal

2 cups All Purpose Flour

2 tbsp Yellow Mustard

2 Eggs, beaten

2 tbsp Creole Kick

1/2 cup Hot Sauce (Franks Red Hot Sauce)

1 tbsp Paprika

1 tbsp Black Pepper

1 tbsp Black Garlic Sea Salt

1 tbsp Onion Powder

1 tsp Cayenne Pepper

Directions:

1. Pat fillets dry.

2. Add all seasonings in a bowl. Mix and set to the side.

3. In a Ziplock bag. Take Cornmeal and Flour and add 2 Tbsp of the seasoning to the mixture.

4. In separate bowl, add eggs, hot sauce, mustard and remainder of seasonings.

5. Coat catfish with wet mixture. Add it to the bowl and mix.

6. After they are coated, add to dry ingredients baggie and shake to coat with dry coating.

7. Add to deep fryer at 350F. Fry until golden and crisp.