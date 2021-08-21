Grilled Lobster Tails

Sweet Smokie Joe Recipes
Featured on Episode 6 (August 20, 2021)

Ingredients:

2 – 8 Lobster Tails
2 – 4 Lemons
16 – 24 tbsp Salted Butter (2 – 3 sticks)
1/2 cup Freshly Chopped Parsley
1 tbsp Creole Kick
1 tsp Minced Garlic
1 tsp Smoked Paprika
1 tsp Chili Powder
Black Garlic Sea Salt and Freshly Ground Black Pepper

Directions:

  1. In a small cast iron pan add in butter and melt. While butter melts cut lobster tails in half and season with salt and pepper.
  2. Once butter is melted, add in garlic, smoked paprika, creole kick and parsley.
  3. Brush on butter on lobster tail and place on grill. Place lemons on grill. Once lobster tails are cooked remove and add more butter and enjoy!

