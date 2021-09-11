Deep-Fried Salmon Nuggets

Featured on Episode 9 (September 11, 2021)
Ingredients:
2 – 5 lbs. Fresh Salmon Fillets
1/3 cup Yellow Cornmeal
1/3 cup All-purpose Flour
1 tsp Paprika
1/2 tsp Black Pepper
1/2 tsp Alderwood Smoked Sea Salt
1 tsp Butter Garlic
1 tsp Dried Thyme
1/2 tsp Cayenne Pepper
Yellow Mustard
Directions:
- Cut salmon fillets into bite sized pieces and pat dry and put in bowl. Add in mustard to coat the salmon pieces.
- In a bowl add in all the dry ingredients and whisk together.
- Coat mustard covered salmon bites in the dry ingredients.
- Fry until golden and crisp.