Featured on Episode 8 (September 4, 2021)
Ingredients:
1 lb Crab Meat
15- 20 Saltine Crackers
3 Tbsp Mayonnaise
1 Egg
1 1/2 tsp Worcestershire Sauce
1 tsp Dijon Mustard
1/4 tsp Butter Garlic
1/2 tsp Bacon Sea Salt
1/2 tsp Paprika
3 Tbsp Red Bell Peppers, Diced
1/3 cup Green Bell Peppers
1 Tbsp Parsley, Fresh or Dried
3 – 4 dashes of your favorite Franks Hot Sauce
Butter or Oil for frying
Directions:
- In a bowl, crush saltine crackers. Add in crackers and crab meat together.
- In a separate bowl, add in the rest of the ingredients together.
- Combine crab meat and seasoned mixture together. Mix and form crab cakes.
- On a skillet or pan, add in butter and place crab cakes on medium heat. Cook until golden on both sides.