Big Sarge Fishing Report: 11-19-21

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. - A proposed Lonoke County connecting road between Cabot and Austin is causing neighbors to speak out, some in support of the new route, others against.

It's a 2.7-mile route that would connect the new highway 67/167 exit between Cabot and Austin with the end of Omni Farms Road, which currently ends in what Lonoke County Judge Doug Erwin calls a "dangerous intersection". The plan would replace the crossroads with a roundabout and create a new route between the Greystone / Austin area and the freeway.