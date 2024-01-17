Many new supercars and hypercars have been shown over the years, but few of these end up making it to production. That isn’t the case for the wild Praga Bohema, which is now in production a little more than a year after it was first shown.

The Bohema is the latest creation of Czech race car specialist Praga. It’s a lightweight two-seater at home on the road or the racetrack, and just 89 examples are destined to be built, a number chosen at the Bohema’s 2022 debut to mark the 89th anniversary of Praga’s historic win in the 1933 1000 Miles of Czechoslovakia race.

Production will span four years and take place at Praga’s headquarters in the Czech Republic. The car is priced from 1.36 million euros (approximately $1.5 million) and the first customers will take delivery this year, including in the U.S.

The start of production follows an extensive development program that involved professional racing drivers, including the likes of former Formula 1 driver and current IndyCar star Romain Grosjean, as well as Ben Collins, best known as the original “Top Gear” Stig.

The Bohema has been developed from scratch, though its engine is derived from the twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V-6 found in the Nissan GT-R. Thanks to tuning work by the U.K.’s Litchfield Engineering, the engine has been pumped up to 700 hp in the Bohema. Among the modifications are a dry sump-lubrication system and a titanium exhaust that runs from the turbos back.

The engine is mounted behind the cabin and paired with a Hewland sequential transmission, and drive goes to the rear wheels only. Lightweight construction means the car only weighs 2,165 pounds, resulting in a power-to-weight ratio superior to most supercars and many race cars.

The aerodynamics have also been honed to ensure the car delivers almost 2,000 pounds of downforce at speeds approaching 155 mph. The standard tires are Pirelli Trofeo Rs.

Performance claims include a 0-62 mph time of less than 3.5 seconds and a top speed of more than 186 mph.

