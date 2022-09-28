Polestar on Wednesday provided a fresh look at its Polestar 3 which is confirmed for a debut on October 12 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The Polestar 3 is a mid-size electric SUV twinned with Volvo’s upcoming electric successor to the XC90, recently confirmed to be called an EX90, and set for a debut on Nov. 9. Both are set to be built at Volvo’s plant in Charleston, South Carolina, where the Volvo S60 is currently built. Production will also be handled in China for that market.

Production is due to start in early 2023, which means we’ll likely see the vehicles arrive as 2023 models. Underpinning them is a version of Volvo’s new SPA2 platform developed from the onset for electric vehicles but capable of supporting hybrid powertrains.

2023 Polestar 3

The two SUVs will have distinct styling, with the Polestar 3’s design clearly influenced by Polestar’s recent Precept concept (shown in video) whereas the XC90 successor will more closely resemble Volvo’s Recharge concept. The Volvo is also expected to sport a flatter roof compared to the curved roof of the Polestar 3.

Both vehicles will offer a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system and enough battery capacity for more than 300 miles of range. The Polestar 3 will be further differentiated from its Volvo sibling by a greater emphasis on performance. In a 2021 interview with Motor Authority, Polestar Americas boss Gregor Hembrough said Polestar’s target is Porsche.

The powertrain of the Polestar 3 will feature a rear torque bias, as well as a dual-clutch system at the rear axle to split torque between the wheels. Polestar said an available Performance Pack will provide the Polestar 3 with 510 hp and 671 lb-ft of torque.

Teaser for Polestar 3 debuting in 2022

There will be chassis upgrades over the Volvo, too. In addition to the rear-axle torque split, the Polestar 3 will have an air suspension and adaptive dampers with unique Polestar tuning. The suspension will adjust itself to suit the conditions every two milliseconds.

The Polestar 3 will also come with built-in lidar which will aid the vehicle’s various electronic driver-assist features, including eventually a planned self-driving system for highways. The lidar will come from Luminar, while an Nvidia computer will be used to process its data.

Pricing will start around 75,000 euros (approximately $71,560) and top out around 110,000 euros ($105,960), Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said in July.

L to R: Polestar 2, Polestar 3, Polestar 4 and Polestar 5

The Polestar 3 is expected to take aim at the Porsche Cayenne in particular, while following Polestar 4 and Polestar 5 models will target the upcoming electric Macan and Taycan, respectively, according to a 2021 presentation outlining the upcoming lineup. The Polestar name originated with an independent race team and tuning company that was later bought by Volvo, after all.

With its new models, Polestar wants to grow its sales tenfold from approximately 29,000 units in 2021 to 290,000 by the end of 2025.

To help reach the goal, Polestar is also rapidly expanding its sales network. The company has just entered its 25th market, up from only 10 as recently as 2020, and will increase this number to 30 by the end of 2023.

