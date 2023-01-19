Mercedes-Benz AMG Formula 1 team boss and part owner Toto Wolff is once again offloading cars from his supercar collection.

The latest is a Ferrari F40 that’s currently listed for sale by Tom Hartley Jr., the same U.K. dealership that in 2021 sold Wolff’s Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta, Ferrari Enzo, and Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 65 Black Series.

At the time, Wolff, an avid race driver himself, said he was selling the cars as he simply didn’t have the time to drive them. Given the 23 rounds on the 2023 F1 calendar, it’s likely a lack of time is also the reason for selling the F40.

Toto Wolff

Wolff’s F40 was recently given a full refurbishment by expert restorer Autofficina Bonini Carlo, and has just 5,536 kilometers (3,440 miles) on its odometer. The car bears chassis number ZFFGJ34B000087007 and is one of 27 F40s originally delivered to Spain.

It’s offered for sale with full documentation, including a title from the Ferrari Classiche classic car department confirming its original chassis, body, engine, and transmission.

During its heyday, the F40 was the fastest, most powerful, and most expensive model ever sold by Ferrari. Power comes from a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V-8 that was officially rated at 471 hp when new. The engine is a derivative of the 288 GTO Evoluzione’s mill, and thanks to some unique upgrades it enabled the F40 to become the first production Ferrari to exceed 199 mph.

Related Articles