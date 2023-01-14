Mercedes-Benz this week launched a special edition of its AMG SL 63 dressed in a Formula 1-inspired livery.

Limited to just 100 units globally, the SL 63 Motorsport Collectors Edition has silver paint that fades to black at the rear of the car, replicating the look of Mercedes’ W13 E Performance F1 car used in the 2022 F1 season.

Splashes for green on the front fascia, side sills, rear diffuser, and the 21-inch wheels represent Malaysian state-owned oil company Petronas, the title sponsor of the Mercedes F1 team. The combination of Mercedes silver and Petronas green has been used by the Mercedes factory team since its 2010 debut, aside from a brief period where it switched to an all-black livery.

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 63 Motorsport Collectors Edition

Also included is the AMG Aerodynamics Package, which adds larger front and rear flics, an enlarged rear diffuser, and some changes to the underbody. The AMG Night Package and AMG Night Package II are included as well, adding blacked-out trim pieces.

On the inside, the Motorsports Collectors Edition gets a combination of black nappa leather and microfiber upholstery with red or yellow stitching, as well as a heated steering wheel with carbon-fiber trim. The special edition is also fairly well equipped, with features like a Burmester audio system, head-up display, and AMG Track Pace data logger for track days.

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 63 Motorsport Collectors Edition

No mechanical changes were reported. The SL 63 is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 producing 577 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque, which is sent to all four wheels through a 9-speed wet-clutch dual-clutch automatic transmission. Mercedes estimates 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds and a 196-mph top speed.

Mercedes has had a lot of success in F1 over the past few years, but the Motorsport Collectors Edition arrives at a low point for the team. Performance dropped off substantially in 2022, the first year of sweeping rule changes that reset car designs, leaving Mercedes well behind new leader Red Bull Racing.

