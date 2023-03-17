Top German tuner Techart will use next week’s 2023 Bangkok auto show to launch its new line of upgrades aimed at improving a car’s track performance.

The new line is called Flyweight, and like the boxing category from which the name is borrowed, it signifies lightness, agility, and speed.

Techart has demonstrated the possibilities with a new version of its Porsche 911 Turbo S-based GT Street R flagship fitted with a host of Flyweight upgrades.

Known as the GT Street R Flyweight, the car is limited to 19 units and is currently available for order.

The areas of focus for the engineers when developing the Flyweight version were the aerodynamics, chassis, and weight.

For the aerodynamics, there are new features like the carbon-fiber front splitter, front fender vents, wheel arch extensions, and rear wing. The wing features air intakes, as well as manual adjustment with three settings, enabling the aero balance to be adjusted to suit specific racetracks.

Techart GT Street R Flyweight

For weight optimization, the engineers added a polycarbonate rear window, custom exhaust, and Recaro carbon-fiber seats (which weigh just 10.8 pounds per shell). They also swapped the locks of the hood and rear air intake panel with lightweight quick-release fasteners. The rear seats were also removed, and the rear shelf swapped with a carbon replacement. A roll bar and six-point harness system were also installed in the rear. According to Techart, around 132 pounds weight saved over a stock model with similar options.

And for the chassis, Techart added custom-tuned Öhlins coil-over suspension that are adjustable in height, rebound, and compression. There’s also custom wishbones on the front axle that Techart says improves wheel control. The wheels are a set of Techart’s own Formula VI Race Flyweight forged pieces measuring 20 inches up front and 21 inches at the rear. They are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires.

Techart GT Street R Flyweight

Power comes from the stock GT Street R’s Stage 2 powertrain. The setup is based on the twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-6 of the 911 Turbo S, but spits out 800 hp and 700 lb-ft of torque thanks to a host of upgrades including custom turbochargers, high-flow air filters, and revised ECU tuning.

Claimed performance figures include a 0-62 mph time of 2.5 seconds, a 0-124 mph time of 7.5 seconds, and a top speed of more than 217 mph.

