U.K.-based Fifteen Eleven Design last week unveiled a Porsche 914 restomod that’s been almost three years in the making.

Announced in 2021, this modified Porsche imbues the automaker’s entry-level sports car of the 1970s with the powertrain from a more modern mid-engined Porsche: the 3.8-liter flat-6 from a 987-generation Cayman S.

Porsche originally offered a flat-6 in the 914/6, but the base flat-4 engine proved more popular. The Cayman engine makes more power than both, with an estimated output of 380-400 hp. That power is sent to the rear wheels through a 6-speed manual transmission. Fifteen Eleven Design reworked the engine a bit, installing forged pistons and steel rods, and swapping in a new ECU and stainless steel exhaust system.

The suspension is Cayman-derived as well. Fifteen Eleven redesigned all of the suspension pickup points for this, and also added some structural reinforcement. Widened carbon-fiber fenders are attached to the reworked chassis, along with a new front bumper and hood that accommodate a different radiator and oil cooler, along with LED headlights, and driving lights inspired by the lights of the Porsche 935/78 “Moby Dick” race cars.

Porsche 914 restomod by Fifteen Eleven Design

Other mechanical changes include a by-wire throttle, FIA-compliant fuel cell, 18-inch Fuchs wheels, and an upgraded braking system including Brembo four-piston calipers and cross-drilled and ventilated rotors.

The interior features Recaro bucket seats and leather trim. Fifteen Eleven also redesigned the rear bulkhead between the cabin and engine compartment to add more legroom. The company says it will offer cars with either left-hand or right-hand drive.

Order books are now open, with a starting price of 350,000 British pounds (equivalent to $440,191 at current exchange rates). Fifteen Eleven hasn’t discussed U.S. availability, however.

