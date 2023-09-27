Subaru will use next month’s Subiefest Florida gathering to debut the 2024 WRX TR, a new version of Subaru’s popular performance sedan described by the automaker as “sharper and more enthusiast-focused.”

Subiefest Florida is scheduled for Oct. 7 at Daytona International Speedway, and Subaru has confirmed that talented rally drivers Travis Pastrana and Bucky Lasek will be on hand to help unveil the car.

No other details have been released apart from a single teaser photo showing part of the car’s wheel. The design appears to be a match with the wheels fitted to a prototype for a hotter WRX variant that surfaced in May.

The wheels fitted to the prototype were bigger than the standard 17-inch set found on the WRX, and they housed a Brembo brake package with red calipers and cross-drilled rotors that almost reach the inner lining of the wheel rim. There was also a small spoiler attached to the trunk lid.

It isn’t clear whether any powertrain modifications are planned for the WRX TR. The WRX at present is powered by a turbocharged 2.4-liter flat-4 delivering a peak 271 hp. It can be had with either a 6-speed manual or CVT.

Fans waiting for a new WRX STI will be disappointed as Subaru has ruled out an STI option, at least for this generation of the WRX. However, Prodrive, the British motorsports and engineering company that built Subaru’s successful World Rally Championship cars, has built a WRX with a few modifications that would be a worthy WRX STI successor. It’s called the WRX by Prodrive, and with any luck the car or at least its upgrades will be offered for sale.

