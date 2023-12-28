The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV electric midsize SUV enters its second year on the market with a handful of improvements, including a bigger battery on some grades.

The improvements haven’t come with an increase in pricing, with one grade even made more affordable than last year.

The 2024 EQE SUV lineup starts with the rear-wheel-drive EQE 350+ grade which is priced from $79,050. Adding all-wheel drive is a no-cost option, though the all-wheel-drive grade comes with a smaller 90.6-kwh battery that carries over from last year while the rear-wheel-drive grade gets a new 96-kwh battery. In both cases peak output is 288 hp.

Range estimates haven’t been provided but in both cases there should be an improvement as the 2024 model year also sees the addition of heat pump claimed to deliver efficiency improvements in cold weather. The EQE SUV’s all-wheel-drive system, formed via an electric motor at each axle, can now also disconnect one of the motors when extra traction isn’t needed.

2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

Further up is an EQE 500 which comes standard with all-wheel drive and is priced from $87,050, down from a $90,650 base sticker last year. Despite the price cut, it also receives the bigger 96-kwh battery, as well as the heat pump, and the disconnect feature for the all-wheel-drive system. Peak output of the EQE 500 grade is 536 hp.

All 2024 EQE SUVs also benefit from a revised braking system that Mercedes says improves brake feel, plus new standard features including 20-inch wheels, a powered charging port door, and an EQ sound experience. The EQE 500 also gets the MBUX Hyperscreen digital dash as standard.

The 2024 model year also sees the arrival of a high-performance AMG EQE SUV starting at $110,450. The AMG, which uses the 90.6-kwh battery, delivers 617 hp as standard and 677 hp (via temporary boost) when equipped with an available AMG Dynamic Plus Package.

All prices include a $1,150 destination charge.

Related Articles