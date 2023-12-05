Lucid is adding by subtracting.

On Tuesday, the startup California automaker announced the simplified 2024 Lucid Air lineup that costs between $78,900 and $250,500. The lineup cuts the Air’s base price by $5,000, but that’s because all-wheel drive is no longer standard on the base model.

The 2023 Air lineup consisted of Pure AWD, Touring, Grand Touring, and Grand Touring Performance trim levels. That has been changed to Pure, Touring, Grand Touring, and Sapphire for 2024.

2024 Lucid Air

The base Pure model loses the previously standard all-wheel-drive dual-motor powertrain, which is the main driver behind the $5,000 lower price. That lineup makes the rear-wheel-drive Pure launched in October the base model and lowers the price to $78,900, which qualifies it for the federal tax credit for EVs built in the U.S. The Pure continues with a 16-module, 88-kwh battery pack. Its single motor makes 430 hp, and it has 419 miles of EPA-rated range.

The Touring model changes the most and is now the entry point to the lineup for those seeking all-wheel drive, which is provided by adding a motor up front. With 620 hp, the Touring carries an estimated 411 miles of range and is powered by an 18-module, 92-kwh battery pack. Lucid drops the price of the Touring by $9,100 while also removing standard content including larger 20-inch wheels, soft-close doors, heated rear seats, and more. Should buyers want the content that was standard on a 2023 Touring, the comparable model now costs $95,150, which is $1,350 less than 2023.

Full specifications aren’t available yet for the Grand Touring model. Lucid said it’ll have 819 hp from a dual-motor powertrain featuring a 22-module, 112-kwh battery pack. The largest change for the Grand Touring model is a standard aluminum roof.

2024 Lucid Air

At the top of the lineup is the Sapphire model. It launched earlier this year as a 2024 model. With a tri-motor powertrain rated at 1,234 hp, the Sapphire draws its power from a 22-module, 118-kwh battery pack featuring model-specific cell chemistry. It is rated at 427 miles of range.

The glass canopy roof will now be a $4,000 option on both the Touring and Grand Touring. The Stealth package with darkened trim returns for 2024 and will cost $1,750 on Airs with a metal roof and $3,500 on Airs with a glass roof.

The 2024 Lucid Air Pure, Touring, and Sapphire models are available for order now, and the Grand Touring will become available in early 2024.

Related Articles